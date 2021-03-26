Both the Emmaus boys' volleyball team and the Salisbury baseball team had strong showings to start the 2021 spring sports regular season. The Green Hornets swept Easton 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-19) as the Falcons rolled to a 9-1 win over Moravian Academy.
In the EPC match, the Green Hornets led 21-20 in the opening set, but closed strong to secure the victory in the opening frame. Emmaus then trailed 7-5 early in the second set, but bounced back to eight an eight-point win. Then it enjoyed a more comfortable third set than resulted in the match victory.
On the diamond in Allentown, Tim Schware allowed just one hit over six innings of work in the Colonial League clash. He also recorded nine strikeouts.
At the plate, Salisbury's Hunter Rothrock went 2-5 with 5 RBI.