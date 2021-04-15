EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus posted a 3-0 win over Bethlehem Catholic in an EPC boys' volleyball match on Thursday night at Emmaus High School.
The Green Hornets won the second set 25-16 to take a commanding 2-0 lead as they went on to win the home match.
