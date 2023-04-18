EMMAUS, Pa. - Freedom taking on Emmaus in one of several tests to come for the unbeaten Patriots in the second half of the season. Following the final buzzer the Patriots would be unbeaten no more as the Green Hornets win, 12-5.
The Green Hornets came out firing on all cylinders against the defending District champions, holding a, 8-3 lead at halftime. Will Barber with a solid night for the Green Hornets in the win, scoring multiple goals.
Second half, the Patriots came out fighting back into this one scoring two early goals to get within two. But, it wouldn't be enough as the Green Hornets answered right back with four more.
Emmaus wins the battle of the EPC unbeatens on Tuesday night at home.