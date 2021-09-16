EASTON, Pa. - The District XI-3A title game rematch going down on Thursday night, this one ending similar to the last. Emmaus coming out on top over Easton, 3-1.
The Green Hornets would get on the board first, Abigail Burnett putting one in the back of the goal in the first quarter. After doubling their lead, the Red Rovers would get one back before the end of the second, Jocelyn Morgan puts it home.
Ava Zerfass scored the second goal of the game, and she scored the goal to put this one away within the final minute of the game. Emmaus improves to 4-0.