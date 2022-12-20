Cross-Divisional matchups hitting the hardwood in the EPC on Tuesday night. Emmaus and Parkland coming out on the winning end of their respective matchups.
At Freedom, the Green Hornets finding themselves in a showdown with the Patriots, as regulation time wasn't enough for this one. The Green Hornets would edge out the win, 66-65 in overtime.
Will Barber one of the top scorers on the night, helping lead the Green Hornets to their seventh straight win with 15 points on the night. Emmaus sits at 7-1, and Freedom drops to 4-3.
Elsewhere in the Christmas City, the Trojans hold off Liberty's comeback attempt for the 68-58 win.
Basketball is a game of runs and the third quarter was the prime example of that in this one. The Hurricanes starting the quarter on a run to get within two possessions, but the latter half of the quarter it was the Trojans turn. Parkland would push the lead back to double-digits heading into the fourth.
Fourth quarter starting off like the third for the Hurricanes as they get within three points, but once more the Trojans had an answer. Parkland wins their fourth straight and sits at 4-1, Liberty suffers just their second loss, 4-2.