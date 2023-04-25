EMMAUS, Pa. - Northampton and Emmaus already locked into the District tournament, but still with EPC seeding to play for coming down the stretch. Tuesday afternoon, the Green Hornets with a key home win, 1-0.
A pitchers duel at Williams Street Field, with the hosts coming out on top. Danika Barthol would record 12 strikeouts for the Green Hornets on the afternoon. That mark would nearly be matched by the Konkrete Kids, Emma Fraley who finished with seven strikeouts.
This one scoreless heading into the final inning, and it would be Alexis Schoonover with a pinch hit RBI blast to the outfield for the walk-off win.
Emmaus moves into a tie with Northampton at 5-2 for second in the EPC West, Whitehall maintains the top spot.