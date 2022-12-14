EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus wrestling program is on the rise as a Lehigh County program. The Green Hornets under new guidance in 2022-23, Jim Best taking over the program.
Best was a former wrestling coach at Parkland during the early 2000's.
After winning 15 matches last season, the Green Hornets are currently 5-1 to start the new campaign. All the more reason to feel like this is a program going in the right direction.
Wednesday night they get good opportunity to gage themselves on this season and moving forward, hosting perennial power, Northampton.