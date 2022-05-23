BCIAA honors handed out on Monday for baseball and softball. Tyler Minnick and Haley Speicher earning Player of the Year honors.
Minnick was one of the standouts for Governor Mifflin this season, batting .500 by seasons end with six home runs. He's headed to UConn in the Fall to continue his playing career.
On the softball field, Speicher helped anchor an Exeter team that went on to win the BCIAA title. She led the way for the Eagles in the field and in the lineup.
Coaches of the year going to Muhlenberg's Brian Kopetsky for baseball and Mike Smith of Berks Catholic for softball.
All league award winners for baseball and softball have been posted to the BCIAA website.