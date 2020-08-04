The East Penn Conference will use a tiered delay start for the upcoming fall 2020 sports season, league officials announced on Tuesday afternoon. The decision comes as school districts and scholastic sports leagues grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, to limit travel for league games, EPC officials created three new divisions based on counties in which each school resides. The EPC membership spans Lehigh, Northampton, and Monroe counties.
Below is the new divisional breakdown:
Lehigh: Allen, CCHS, Dieruff, Emmaus, Parkland, Whitehall
Monroe: ES North, ES South, Pleasant Valley, PM East, PM West, Stroudsburg
Northampton: Bethlehem Catholic, Easton, Freedom, Liberty, Nazareth, Northampton
Under this new plan, there are various start dates and season-lengths for the different fall sports. Golf will start first on August 20 and football will begin last on Oct. 2.
The EPC football schedule will feature five games, all against divisional opponents.
Tennis is slated to begin on August 24 while cross country's opening day is set for September 4. Field hockey, soccer, and girls' volleyball will open their fall 2020 campaigns on September 25.
This proposal passed 18-0 in a vote by the conference's Board of Principals on Tuesday, according to a news release from EPC officials.
Updated schedules will be released in the coming weeks.