Lehigh: Allen, CCHS, Dieruff, Emmaus, Parkland, Whitehall
Monroe: ES North, ES South, Pleasant Valley, PM East, PM West, Stroudsburg
Northampton: BECAHI, Easton, Freedom, Liberty, Nazareth, Northampton
Basketball: Boys and Girls
3 games against divisional opponents, 15 total EPC contests
First conference game Tuesday 12/15/20
Conference schedule: 12/15/20-12/23/20; restarts 1/15/21-2/9/21
Swimming: Boys and Girls
2 meets against divisional opponents, up to 10 total EPC contests
Practices begin 11/20/20
First conference meet Tuesday 12/15/20
Conference schedule: 12/15/20-12/23/20; restarts 1/15/21-1/28/21
Wrestling: Boys
2 meets against divisional opponents, 10 total EPC contests
Practices begin 11/20/20
First conference match Wednesday 12/16/20
Conference schedule: 12/16/20-12/23/20; restarts 1/14/21-2/3/21
Competitive Spirit
EPC Championships - 12/14/2020