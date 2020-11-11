EPC releases Winter sports plan

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference laid out its plans for the upcoming Winter sports season. The conference's board of directors voted unanimously today on scheduling these competitions. 
 
Similar to their Fall plan, the EPC is grouping schools into county schedules to limit any potential spread. These divisional alignments can be changed based on schools decisions to compete or not.
 
As it stands the first day for most athletic competition is set for December 15th and 16th. See below for the conferences detailed plays in each sport.
 
Divisional Alignment 

  • Lehigh:  Allen, CCHS, Dieruff, Emmaus, Parkland, Whitehall

  • Monroe:  ES North, ES South, Pleasant Valley, PM East, PM West, Stroudsburg

  • Northampton: BECAHI, Easton, Freedom, Liberty, Nazareth, Northampton

Basketball: Boys and Girls

  • 3 games against divisional opponents, 15 total EPC contests

  • First conference game Tuesday 12/15/20

  • Conference schedule: 12/15/20-12/23/20; restarts 1/15/21-2/9/21

Swimming: Boys and Girls

  • 2 meets against divisional opponents, up to 10 total EPC contests

  • Practices begin 11/20/20

  • First conference meet Tuesday 12/15/20

  • Conference schedule: 12/15/20-12/23/20; restarts 1/15/21-1/28/21

Wrestling: Boys 

  • 2 meets against divisional opponents, 10 total EPC contests

  • Practices begin 11/20/20

  • First conference match Wednesday 12/16/20

  • Conference schedule: 12/16/20-12/23/20; restarts 1/14/21-2/3/21

Competitive Spirit

  • EPC Championships - 12/14/2020