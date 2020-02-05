LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference boys and girls basketball brackets were released Wednesday, following a coin toss to determine the boys top seeded team.
The Allen Canaries were the lucky ones in the toss, beating out Liberty for the top spot in the upcoming boys tournament. On the girls side, the Bethlehem Catholic Golden Hawks claimed the top seed after their undefeated regular season.
To view the full EPC basketball tournament brackets, click the links provided: boys bracket | girls bracket