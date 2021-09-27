The East Penn Conference and the BCIAA held golf championships on Monday. The EPC held tournaments for both boys and girls while Monday's championship was just for the girls' field with the boys battle coming up.
Matthew Vital of Liberty won the EPC boys' title after besting Matt Zerfass of Emmaus in a playoff. Matt Ronca, Jase Barker, Charlie Long, Aiden LeBlanc, Michael Vital, Chase Skrapits, Jimmy Barker, Nathan Myers, Aiden Greenberg, and James Kelly all earned bronze medals in the boys' tournament.
In the girls' tournament, Evelyn Wong of Emmaus won the title by seven strokes. Madison Salter finished second with Chloe Chase and Sydni Sundstrom taking third.
In the EPC team tournament, Liberty won the championship by 10 strokes over Emmaus.
In the BCIAA girls' championship tournament on Monday, Emilie Barkley of Kutztown took gold over Erica Gerner of Hamburg. Madison Ziska took third with Jessica Howard and Sara DeLoretta finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.