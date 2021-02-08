The EPC canceled the postseason tournaments for all of its winter sports this year, league officials announced on Monday. The decision includes basketball as well as all league winter sports.
According to officials, the decision was made due to the large number of game postponements due to COVID-19 and the recent inclement weather.
Schools are expected to use this extra time to play as many league games as possible before the District 11 tournament deadlines. District 11 leaders announced this past weekend the decision to allow all teams into an open tournament for basketball this season.
District 11 also decided to cancel its team wrestling tournament this season as well.