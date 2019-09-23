EPC, Colonial League hold golf championships

69 News

The Colonial League and EPC held their golf championships on Monday. The Colonial League's tournament took place at Bethlehem Golf Club while the EPC's competition was held at Olde Homestead.

Moravian Academy won the overall Colonial League team title with a score of 413. Grace Sanborn of Moravian Academy won the girls' title with a score of 86. Ben Ortwein of Notre Dame Green Pond carded a 78 and then won the boys' title in a two-hole playoff.

In the EPC championship, Emmaus won the team title with a score of 310. Michelle Cox of the Green Hornets won the girls' gold medal with a score of 74. Nate Wheeler of Northampton won the boys' crown with a 75.