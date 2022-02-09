With the regular season having wrapped up for the EPC and Colonial League, the brackets are set for the boys and girls tournaments.
In the EPC, all signs pointing toward the PPL Center for the eight teams in each bracket. PM West stacking their claim as the number one seed in the boys tournament, and undefeated Easton entering as the top seed in the girls tournament.
The Colonial League, both six team tournaments hopeful to make it to Freedom High School. Southern Lehigh and Notre Dame claiming the top two spots in the boys tournament, and earning first round byes. On the girls side, Bangor and Palmerton getting the byes as the top two seeds.
The EPC tournament begins on Friday, and the Colonial League tournament tips off on Thursday.