EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus and Nazareth, two programs braving the heat on Wednesday night. The Green Hornets and Blue Eagles would play to a scoreless draw.
First half of action, the Green Hornets trying to capitalize on a poor clear by the Blue Eagles. Morgan Tandy right on the doorstep of the goal, but Katie Hency makes the save.
In overtime, the Green Hornets with two great chances. In the first overtime, Gabby Powell is denied by Henchy. Second overtime, Lizzie Bender shoots it wide in the final minutes.
Emmaus currently sits at, 5-0-1 while Nazareth goes to, 2-1-1.