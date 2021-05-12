The EPC softball tournament field has been set, with quarterfinal games taking place at host sites.
The top four seeds all coming from the Lehigh and Northampton divisions, Parkland taking the top-seed in the tournament. Northampton, Whitehall and Freedom round out the top four.
The Lady Trojans will welcome Pocono Mountain East to their field on Thursday to open things up. In Northampton the Konkrete Kids will play host to Stroudsburg. Whitehall hosts Emmaus, Freedom and Easton will go head-to-head in Bethlehem for the middle seeds matchup.
Following the quarterfinals at host sites, the semifinals and finals will shift to Pates Park in Allentown next week.