BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Freedom took down Central Catholic in their EPC semifinal matchup, knocking in three goals before the halftime whistle in a 3-1 win.
The Patriots get another crack at Parkland in the title game this weekend. The only meeting between the two teams this season, the Trojans won narrowly, 2-1.
This meeting could be seen again down the road between the top two ranked teams in District XI.
Freedom is ready for another round against the Trojans, especially with the stakes higher this time. The game is set for 11 a.m. at Emmaus on Saturday.