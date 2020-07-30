The Eastern Penn Conference has announced Thursday that they will be delaying the start of all contact sports this Fall. Contact sports include football, field hockey, and soccer.
Sports considered to be non-contact golf, tennis, and cross country can still start on time as scheduled so long as it's approved. One sport that remains up in the air is girls volleyball based on indoor crowd sizes.
The conference is set to have an announcement on the tentative start date for all contact sports by next Tuesday. They will also be working on an in-county schedule for all sports.