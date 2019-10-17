Following Thursday evening's matches, the EPC volleyball final and the BCIAA volleyball semi-finals are set.
In the EPC, Bethlehem Catholic swept Emmaus and Parkland edged Liberty, 3-2. The Golden Hawks and Trojans will face off for the league crown on Saturday morning. The match will take place at Northampton High School at 11 a.m.
In the BCIAA, Fleetwood and Wilson swept their respective matches to advance to the semifinals. Fleetwood will face Exeter and Wilson will battle Berks Catholic. Those matches will take place on Saturday as well.