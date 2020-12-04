East Penn Conference's Board of Principals voted on Friday to push back further the start of the winter sports season. By a 17-1 vote, the new start date for regular season competition was established at January 15, 2021.
"This difficult decision was made after review and consideration of additional data and advice relating to the current pandemic from both St. Luke’s University Health Network and The Lehigh Valley Health Network," a statement from the conference's president Nathan Davidson and vice president Fred Harris noted.
With Friday's vote altering the plan for the upcoming high school sports season, which impacts all winter sports including basketball, wrestling, competitive spirit, and swimming, new schedules will be developed. According to Friday's news release from the EPC, those new schedules will be released on December 11.
Under their previous plan for a delayed winter sports season, EPC competition was slated to begin on December 15. The same county-based divisional alignments, which were adopted for the fall 2020 sports season, was set to be used for winter sports as well.