ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Rochester Red Wings allow just one-hit in their shutout win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
A pitchers duel at Coca-Cola Park went down on Wednesday night, the IronPigs falling on the wrong side of it. Adonis Medina picked up the loss, giving up all three of the Red Wings runs in the the fourth inning.
The bullpen shut down the Red Wings the rest of the way, allowing a combined two hits.
Ryan Cordell provided the only bit of offense for the IronPigs with their lone hit of night off Red Wings starter, Tyler Eppler.Eppler pitched seven strong innings, striking out five IronPigs batters in the win.
Lehigh Valley will look to bounce back on Thursday night in game three.