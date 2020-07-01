READING, Pa. - Eric Mock is spending time back in the area following the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season. With camp going on at First Energy Field, Mock has been lending a helping hand.
Mock, a former Governor Mifflin baseball standout is currently in the Cleveland Indians minor league system, and was going on his second pro season.
The right-hander plans to stay local following the cancellation of the MiLB season. Mock was told to simulate a season the best he can, with bullpen sessions and throwing to live batters.