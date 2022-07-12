READING, Pa. - Reading will be well represented in the upcoming Futures Game, part of the MLB All-Star Game festivities.
Erik Miller will join Logan O'Hoppe at Dodgers Stadium on July 16th, in a showcase of the top talent in the Minor Leagues. Miller, a lefty reliever has been on a tear this season.
Through 24.2 innings, Miller has a 1.46 ERA, and has racked up 32 strikeouts. He's been a breakout pitcher on the mound for the Fightin Phils and across the league.
A lack of consistent time hasn't affected Miller to badly, getting some work in the Arizona Fall League last year. The Stanford product is enjoying his breakout performance this season.