Wilson WL vs. CB West PIAA-6A baseball opening round, 06.05.23

Wilson West Lawn travelled down to Villanova for its PIAA opening round matchup against District I winner, Central Bucks West. The Bucks perfect in their win over the Bulldogs, 3-0. 

It was 21 up and 21 down for the Bucks' Julio Ermigiotti, a perfect game on the mound to help his squad advance. 

Offensively, the Bucks would break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth. Jack Hogenauer hits a bases loaded groundout, all runners advance to give the Bucks a, 1-0 lead. Next batter up, Kevin Bukowski with a RBI single to drive in two more runs. 

Central Bucks moves to the second round. 