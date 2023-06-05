...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE LEHIGH VALLEY AND POCONO
PLATEAU, SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, AND PORTIONS OF
NORTHERN NEW JERSEY...
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset,
Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Salem,
Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean,
Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May,
Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington,
Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware,
Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western
Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks.
* TIMING...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to low 80s.
* IMPACTS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low
relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts
and possible Red Flag Warnings.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn
restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit
your state forestry or environmental protection website.
&&