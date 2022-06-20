BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There will be plenty of notable names roaming the Saucon Valley Country Club this week as more than 150 golfers tee it up for the 42nd U.S. Senior Open.
One of those is four-time major champion Ernie Els who won the 1994 and 1997 U.S. Open and has won twice on the Champions Tour since he became eligible in 2020. The Big Easy is no stranger to golf in the Northeast.
"The conditions I say are absolutely perfect," Els said on Monday. " A U.S. Open rough and so forth - it's a U.S Open type of course. You've got to keep the ball in play and you have to hit your irons really well. The greens are very undulating so you've got to find spots where you can get to and maybe two-putt or try to make birdie."
This will be the eighth time that the USGA will decide one of its championships on the famed Lehigh Valley course.