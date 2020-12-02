PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles have made several roster moves recently, two more being made Wednesday. Zach Ertz and JJ Arcega-Whiteside have been activated off the injured reserve and reserve/COVID-19 list.
Ertz has only played in six games this season, racking up 24 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown in those contests. Arcega-Whiteside has played in seven games, recording only two catches.
Offensive linemen Lane Jane was placed on the injured reserve list today following his latest ankle injury.