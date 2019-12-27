PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles will be without tight end Zach Ertz in their regular season finale on Sunday afternoon. The top target for quarterback Carson Wentz was officially listed as out by the team on Friday after dealing with a rib and back injury all week, which he suffered in the team's win over the Dallas Cowboys last week.
In addition to Ertz, wide receiver Nelson Agholor was also officially ruled out on Friday. Agholor has missed the last several games due to injury.
Lineman Lane Johnson and defensive back Jalen Mills were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Johnson did not practice, however, on Friday with the team.
The Eagles will get running back Jordan Howard back from injury this weekend. He was officially cleared by the medical staff.
Sunday's game is set for a 4:25 p.m. If the Eagles win, they will secure the NFC East title and a home playoff game in the first round of the postseason.