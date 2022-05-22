It was a mixed bag for East Stroudsburg University athletics on Sunday as one program continued its march deep into the postseason and another saw their journey end on the doorstep of a national championship.
The Warriors women's lacrosse team faced off against the University of Indianapolis in the NCAA Division II national championship game at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.
Sarah Klein scored four goals and Abigail Lagos added three, but East Stroudsburg (20-2) came up on the short end of an 11-9 final.
The news was a bit better for the ESU baseball team, however, as they defeated Charleston 6-3 to win the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional. Tommy Dunleavy delivered the big blow with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
The Warriors (40-18) advance to face West Chester in the Super Regional beginning on Friday with the winner advancing to the NCAA Championship at Cary, N.C. in June.