GREENSBURG, Pa. - The East Stroudsburg baseball team was not able to hold on to an early lead and suffered a 10-4 loss to host Seton Hill in an NCAA Division 2 elimination game on Saturday at the SHU Baseball Complex.
The Warriors took a 2-0 advantage in the fourth inning on a two-run triple from former Liberty standout Parker Frey. The Warriors held Seton Hill scoreless until the fifth inning when they erupted for six runs powered by a grand slam by Owen Sabol.
East Stroudsburg closed the gap with a pair of runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Tim Haverstick and Parkland alum Jeremy Piatkiewicz. The Griffins put the game out of reach with three more runs in the bottom half of the frame.
The Warriors season concludes with a 36-14 record while Seton Hill will advance to Sunday's championship. The Griffins will need to defeat Mercyhurst twice on the final day of the Atlantic II Regional to advance.