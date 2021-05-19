KUTZTOWN, Pa. - East Stroudsburg University and West Liberty got the action started in the NCAA Softball Atlantic Regional on Wednesday afternoon. The Hilltoppers pitching a no-hitter for the shutout win over the Warriors.
The Warriors entering the tournament as the four-seed were sent into the elimination round early with a 7-0 loss.
West Liberty's Mackenzie Amend was in complete control on the mound in the, racking up 10 strikeouts over six innings. The Hilltoppers will go on to face Kutztown, Thursday morning.
In the elimination game, East Stroudsburg was matched up against the six seed, Claflin. The Warriors would keep their season alive with a 5-1 win, and advance to Thursday's games against an opponent to be determined.
Reilly Vicendese and Sofia Cecchin playing a key role in the win for the Warriors. Vicendese went 3-for-3 and scored once, Cecchin went 2-for-3 and scored twice.