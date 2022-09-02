PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. - East Stroudsburg University kicked off their football season on Thursday night, part of a packed slate of college football across the country.
The Warriors fourth quarter comeback effort coming up short in the, 31-16 loss at Pace University.
East Stroudsburg playing from behind most of the night, falling into an early 14-0 hole in the first quarter. Pace would hold a two touchdown advantage at halftime, as the Warriors only points were coming from field goals.
Jake Cirillo's eight yard pass to John Siggins in the fourth quarter would be the lone Warriors touchdown on the night.