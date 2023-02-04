East Stroudsburg 65, Shippensburg 52 - The resurgent Warriors turned up the defense to complete the season sweep over first place Shippensburg. ESU forced 26 turnovers and held the visitors under 35% shooting from the field. Lakeem McAliley scored 28 points to lead the Warriors.
Elizabethtown 75, Moravian 69 - The Greyhounds were outscored 13-4 over the final five minutes in a Landmark Conference setback at Johnston Hall. Marquis Hall scored 26 points for Moravian.
Misericordia 73, DeSales 65 - The Cougars rallied from a halftime deficit and snapped DeSales seven-game win streak to hand the Bulldogs their first MAC Freedom loss. Nate Ellis scored 16 points to lead the visitors.