SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. - The East Stroudsburg men's basketball team took the third-ranked Division 2 team in the nation down to the wire in a 67-64 loss to Indiana (Pa.) in a PSAC semifinal at Heiges Field House.
The Warriors (23-8) led by as many as 11 points in the first half before settling for a 32-27 advantage through the first 20 minutes. Indiana started the second half with a 9-2 run and then the teams traded buckets with Jaelen McGlone's dunk giving ESU its final lead at 46-45 with 11 remaining.
The Crimson Hawks (29-1) never led by more than four points until the final minute when an Ethan Porterfield three-point field goal gave them a six-point advantage. The Warriors cut the deficit to two points with 10 seconds left, but a three-point attempt at the buzzer was not good.
Lakeem McAliley led ESU with 19 points and Carlos Pepin added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Indiana will square of for the PSAC title against either Shippensburg or Mercyhurst on Sunday afternoon.