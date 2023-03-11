INDIANA, Pa. - The East Stroudsburg men gave 16th-ranked Mercyhurst all they could handle in a 72-66 loss in the NCAA Tournament first round on Saturday at Kovalchick Athletic Complex.
The Warriors (23-9) led 35-32 at halftime as senior Carlos Pepin scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the opening 20 minutes. The Lakers opened the second half with a 19-7 run to grab a nine-point advantage.
ESU closed to within a point with on a Pepin jump shot with just over three minutes remaining but a pair of Michael Bradley three-point field goals but Mercyhurst back in control. Lakeem McAliley finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors.
Mercyhurst will face either West Liberty or Pitt-Johnstown in the second round on Sunday.