EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Lakeem McAliley scored 26 points and East Stroudsburg rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Shepherd 81-75 in a PSAC first round tournament game on Monday at Koehler Field House.
It was McAliley's three-point field goal with 1:35 remaining that gave the Warriors the lead and they would go on to finish the game on a 7-0 run and advance to the semifinals. Carlos Pepin scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half for ESU and Jaelen McGlone added 17.
East Stroudsburg will move on to face second-seed West Chester on the road on Wednesday. The Rams won both meetings between the teams in the rgular season.
Despite a massive game from Ryan Weise, the East Stroudsburg women were knocked from the PSAC postseason following a 72-65 setback at Millersville. Weise finished with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Warriors - including 7-of-13 shooting from behind the arc.