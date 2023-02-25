College hoops

The East Stroudsburg men and Kutztown women each finished third in the PSAC East Division standings and will host first round playoff games on Monday.

The Warriors will welcome Shepherd, a team that they defeated one week ago. The Golden Bears will entertain Lock Haven and have split a pair of games with the Bald Eagles thi season.

The ESU women earned a fifth seed and will be at Millersville - a team that they have lost to twice this season. The Kutztown men, winners of six straight and one of the hottest teams in the PSAC, came up a game short of qualifying for the postseason.