The East Stroudsburg men and Kutztown women each finished third in the PSAC East Division standings and will host first round playoff games on Monday.
The Warriors will welcome Shepherd, a team that they defeated one week ago. The Golden Bears will entertain Lock Haven and have split a pair of games with the Bald Eagles thi season.
The ESU women earned a fifth seed and will be at Millersville - a team that they have lost to twice this season. The Kutztown men, winners of six straight and one of the hottest teams in the PSAC, came up a game short of qualifying for the postseason.