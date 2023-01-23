KUTZTOWN, Pa. - East Stroudsburg men and women completed a PSAC sweep on Monday evening with a pair of wins over Kutztown at Keystone Arena.
A big night for the Warriors Ryan Weise who set a program single-season record with her 64th three-point field goal in a 60-50 victory. Weise, who added another in the second half, leads the NCAA Division 3 women in three-point field goals.
Sophomore Cassidy Saylor scored a career high 17 points and grabbed nine boards for ESU (10-8, 6-6). Sydney Pierson had a double-double for the Golden Bears (9-9, 7-5) finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
In the nightcap, the No. 14/20 East Stroudsburg men rallied from a 10-point first half deficit and snapped a two-game losing streak with a 82-78 win over Kutztown.
Lakeem McAliley led a balanced Warriors (15-3, 9-3) attach with 17 points and six rebounds. Mike Millsip added 13 points and seven boards while Carlos Pepin registered 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Jalen Bryant led all scorers with 21 points for the Golden Bears (5-12, 5-7) who dropped their fourth straight.