EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The East Stroudsburg men and women swept a basketball doubleheader from overmatched Mansfield on Saturday at Koehler Field House.
The ESU women improved to 8-5 on the season with a 74-41 victory over the Mountaineers. Every player scored for the Warriors who were led by 11 points from Ryan Weise.
The men's contest was also a blowout from the start as the 23rd-ranked Warriors raced to a 22-7 lead en route to a 85-50 victory. Carlos Pepin (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Lakeem McAliley (13 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double as East Stroudsburg improved to 12-1.
The Warriors will host Bloomsburg in a PSAC doubleheader on Wednesday.