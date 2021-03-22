EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg men's basketball player Ryan Smith passed away after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia, school officials announced on Monday. Smith began his battle with AML in August 2019.
"Our program mourns the loss of Ryan alongside his parents, family and friends," said ESU head men's basketball coach Jeff Wilson in a news release. "Ryan was a talented player and tireless worker, but beyond that, he was a tremendous teammate and an absolute joy to coach and to be around in the locker room, on the bus and in the office. Ryan made a tremendous impact on so many people through his RelentlesS attitude, work ethic, humility and will. This is a tremendous loss of a young man who had a bright future and accomplished so much in his life."
Smith was the 2018-19 PSAC East Freshman of the Year and a second-team All-PSAC East selection during his lone collegiate season.
"The ESU athletic department is devastated by Ryan's passing," said Dr. Gary R. Gray, director of athletics at ESU, in a news release from the school. "He was beloved by the Warriors athletics family, first for his performances on the court and our interactions with him in Koehler Fieldhouse, and then during his battle with AML. We all mourn with Ryan's family and will do all we can to support his teammates and all of our student-athletes during this time."
Smith was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School.