KUTZTOWN, Pa. - East Stroudsburg defeated Kutztown 6-2 on Friday afternoon in an elimination game of the 2021 NCAA Division II Softball Atlantic Region Tournament. ESU went on to defeat West Liberty 4-2 later on Friday afternoon to advance to the regional championship.
The Warriors are scheduled to face West Chester in the finals on Saturday afternoon. ESU needs to beat the Golden Rams twice to win the crown.
In the win over KU, East Stroudsburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and then built it to 5-0 in the top of the sixth inning. KU's comeback effort fell short in the final frames.
ESU pitcher Marah Range carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.