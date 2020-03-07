The East Stroudsburg men's and women's basketball teams lost in the PSAC semifinals to Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon. The men's team lost 87-71 and the women's squad dropped a 67-54 game.
Both Crimson Hawk teams are ranked seventh in their respective national polls.
Both teams now await to see if they make the NCAA Division II tournaments as at-large birds. The selections will be announced on Sunday at 10 p.m.
The ESU men's team is 20-9 and the ESU women's team is 20-10 after dropping their games on Saturday.
Both IUP teams advance to the PSAC finals on Sunday. If the two squads win the conference crowns, they would become the first school to win both the men's and women's PSAC basketball crowns in consecutive seasons since Cheyney did it in 1982 and 1983.