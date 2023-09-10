INDIANA, Pa. - East Stroudsburg went on the road and knocked off no.12 Indiana University of Pennsylvania, 13-12. A wild finish to this one saw the Crimson Hawks have a mental lapse in the final seconds, failing to get the game winning field goal attempt snap off in time.
After a 77-minute weather delay this one would get underway. A 15 play 75-yard drive would be capped off by a Rourke Colligan 2-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors the early lead.
They would hold on to that lead until the third quarter. The Crimson Hawks would go on to score 12 unanswered points between the second and fourth quarters.
The lone score in the third quarter giving the Crimson Hawks the lead, but a missed point after attempt would make it a, 9-7 game. They would tack on a second field goal in the fourth to push the lead ahead.
With six minutes left, Charlie McKee would fire a 59-yard pass to Randy Fizer for a Warriors touchdown. The point after put them up by one and that would be all they need.
East Stroudsburg improves to 2-0 on the young season, and they return home in week three to take on Seton Hill.