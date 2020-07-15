EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference officially announced the suspension of the 2020 Fall sports season on Wednesday. This decision affecting several area colleges, East Stroudsburg included.
While the Fall sports season has been suspended the conference did not close the door on those seasons occurring altogether. Work needs to be done, but playing those sports in the Spring is a possibility.
Dr. Gary Gray, ESU's Director of Athletics thinks that it would be feasible to move the Fall sports into the Spring. Further discussions and a formal proposal will need to be put in place before anything could be finalized by the PSAC.