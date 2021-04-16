KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University playing host to East Stroudsburg for a doubleheader on the baseball diamond Friday afternoon. History happening in game one, Chase Nowak tossing a no-hitter for the Warriors.
Nowak's complete game no-hitter is the ninth in program history for the Warriors. He only allowed five baserunners with walks, while striking out 11 Golden Bears batters.
The last no-hitter thrown by a Warriors pitcher came back in 2019, Nate Fiala earned his on the road against Lock Haven.
Only one run was needed for the game one win, but the Warriors piled on 11 to go with Nowak's impressive performance on the mound.