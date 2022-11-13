EASTON, Pa. - Visiting East Tennessee closed the first quarter on a 15-2 run and cruised to an 65-45 victory over Lafayette on Sunday afternoon at Kirby Sports Center.
Makayla Andrews led the Leopards (1-2) with 13 points in their home opener. Jiselle Thomas netted 22 points to lead all scorers and Jakhyia Davis added 16 points and seven rebounds for ETSU (2-1).
Lafayette will be at Cornell on Wednesday and won't return home until they play the first game of a men's-women's doubleheader on November 22.