BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian senior Nadine Ewald eclipsed 1,000 career points and 750 career rebounds as she helped the Greyhounds defeat Immaculata 66-56 on Saturday afternoon at Johnston Hall. Ewald finished with a double-double in the game, 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Moravian (6-3) saw their lead shrink in the second half when Immaculata opened up the period on a 10-0 run, but the Greyhounds finished the half strong and had a 29-21 lead at the half. They would never trail the rest of the way. the Mighty Macs cut the deficit to as little as four in the second half.
The Greyhounds are set to host no. 23 Albright on Monday at 1 p.m. for their next game.