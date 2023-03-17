ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Executive Education Academy Charter School has been a force locally on the boys basketball court. The Raptors taking part in the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history this weekend.
This is a squad which has been hard stuck on the second round of the PIAA tournament up until this season.
After losing some key players, the Raptors have bounced back well with some younger talent and others getting the chance to step up. For this squad, the rise hasn't been unexpected.
From Summer ball to now, this is a group that has focused on the little things to succeed, leading them to this point.
West Catholic out of Philadelphia awaits Executive on Saturday at Schuylkill Valley High School, tip off set for 1 PM.