ALLENTOWN - The Executive Education boys basketball team will face elite level competition this weekend when they face Imhotep Charter and Archbishop Wood on the road.
Archbishop Wood is a top-5 Class 6A program and Imhotep is perennially strong as well. Testing themselves against the state's best is nothing new for the Raptors who have played loaded schedules since the program's inception.
Executive Education, the No. 1 team in the District 11 Class 3A rankings, welcome another chance to run with the best.