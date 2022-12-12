ALLENTOWN - The Executive Education boys basketball team are in search of a fifth-straight District 11 title this winter - not bad for a program that began in the 2018-19 season.
The Raptors have to replace two Division I talents in Jeremiah Bembry and Kobe Magee, but coach Ray Barbosa's younger core is ready to step up and fill the void.
"We're really young. We all play together. This is probably to most 'together' team we've had so far," said junior Rylan Muniz. "We play together, there's no selfish players. Everyone plays together, everyone plays their roles. That's gonna help us in the long run."
Executive Education is 2-2 heading into a home game on Thursday against Roberto Clemente Charter School.